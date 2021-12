SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are warning commuters to expect delays Tuesday morning.

Crews will be moving a house from 95th Street to West 12th Street beginning at 8:30 a.m.

It will impact 95th Street, Western Avenue, 41st Street, Minnesota Avenue and West 12th Street.

Authorities say drivers should expect delays and ask that people find an alternate route Tuesday.