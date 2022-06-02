SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From mailers to television commercials you may have noticed political advertising for South Dakota’s upcoming primary election is slinging some brazen accusations.

The U.S. House race in South Dakota seems to be generating a lot of extreme labels.

For instance, Republicans Taffy Howard and Dusty Johnson are tagged as liberals in television ads.

“Washington Democrats are attacking South Dakota’s small businesses and families and liberal Taffy Howard is joining them.”

“Voters beware swamper Dusty Johnson denies that the communists stole the election from President Trump.”

The same political action committee called Drain the DC Swamp, sent out a flyer calling Dusty Johnson a “Biden Liberal”

The ad calling Taffy Howard a liberal is funded by a political action committee called Defending Main Street. We reached out to both candidates Thursday.

“I would say when that label is being used on me, I actually laugh and anyone who knows me, you can ask anyone, I challenge you to ask anyone that I have worked with in Pierre or at any point in my life whether that would ever be descriptive for me and they would all to a person say absolutely not, absolutely not, now I will say for my opponent I think it is an apt description,” said Howard.

“You know generally when South Dakotans talk to each other we’re respectful we’re fact-based, you know when you’ve got this New Jersey PAC that’s attacking me, I mean it is just clear everything they are saying is not true and frankly offends so many of us,” said Johnson.

“So you can’t control them,” said Howard. “But I would ask people to look at the PACs. So there is one coming in from the outside trying to help me called Drain the DC Swamp. Well, I like the name right there, I mean I’m all for draining the DC swamp.”

“I hate these out-of-state PACs,” said Johnson. “I think they bring a negative tone to South Dakota elections and it would be better if South Dakotans got to decide what was going on with South Dakota elections,”

Long time political science Professor Mike Card says money used and hidden by Super PACS is the real sin of today’s politics.

“It’s not surprising that organizations are trying to influence our vote. We just don’t always know who they are, unless the candidates or the proponents or opponents bring out those.”

Voters tired of the ads may get a short reprieve after June 7th. But they will slowly ramp up again for the November election.