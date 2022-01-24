House passes bill to make Juneteenth a state holiday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — June 19th marks the day that in 1865 that all enslaved people in the United States of America were freed. Now, nearly 157 years later, a bill in the South Dakota House of Representatives is one step closer to making the day a state holiday.

HB 1025 passed the House of Representatives today with 44 yeas and 25 nays. The bill will also be amended to say that if the holiday falls on a Sunday, the Monday following the holiday will be observed, and if it falls on a Saturday, it will be observed the preceding Friday.

The June 19 date is referred to as Juneteenth.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed into law a bill that would mark Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

