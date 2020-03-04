A house will impact Sioux Falls traffic, police ask drivers to avoid Minnesota Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If your daily commute includes Minnesota Avenue or Russell Street you might want to find a different route Thursday morning.

Crews will be moving a large house starting at 7 a.m. Thursday. It will start on 33rd Street near Lake Avenue and travel north on Minnesota Avenue until Russell Street when it will turn and head west. The final destination will be on Marion Road near Benson Road.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said if people can avoid travel on Minnesota Avenue or Russell Street, they should. Police say the move will take most of the day.

“There’s going to be a big house that’s going to impact a lot of traffic,” Clemens said. “I think morning rush hour is probably going to be the biggest impact on Minnesota Avenue so that’s why we’re trying to let people know.”

Along with traffic delays Thursday, 33rd Street between Lake and Covell will be closed Wednesday as crews start to move the house into the street.