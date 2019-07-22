House move scheduled for Monday afternoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Sioux Falls will be moving a house on the northwest side of the city Monday afternoon.

Starting at 1:30 p.m., workers will move the house from CTE Academy to the 200 block of South Grange Avenue. The route crews will take to move the house is west on Career Avenue, north on Marion Road, east on Maple Street, east on Russell Street, south of West Avenue, east on 12th Street and north on Grange Avenue.

It could take a few hours to get the house to its new location.

Police ask you to have patience during the move and consider finding an alternate route.