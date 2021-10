SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say a house move, that was supposed to happen on Friday, has been rescheduled to Monday.

Police say it had to be delayed due to bad weather. The move will start at 9 a.m.

Authorities say commuters who travel on West 60th Street North, Lewis Avenue, Benson Road, Minnesota Avenue and 471st Avenue will be impacted.