ROCHFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Fire destroyed a home in western South Dakota overnight.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office shared details on social media. Authorities say the fire started around midnight at a home on Melchert Place in Rochford.

Everyone inside was able to get out but the fire spread to the forest and toward other homes, according to the post. That led to several voluntary evacuations for people living in the area and also some cattle.

The home where the fire started is a total loss.