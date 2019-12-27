House fire puts family pets in jeopardy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fire on the day after Christmas did major damage to a Sioux Falls home near the intersection of La Mesa Drive and 10th Street. Everybody got out okay, but it was quite an ordeal for the pets.

Tammy Hubert’s dad didn’t hear a smoke alarm going off early this morning, Instead he heard the sound of the doorbell dying.



“A little after 6 a.m. this morning, we lost all power to the house and he had gone down to check the breakers and nothing was tripped, so then I happened to look out and I noticed that the back end of the house was on fire,” Hubert said.



Hubert, her dad and two grandchildren all made it out safely, but saving three family pets turned into an ordeal.



“It was scary, you go into panic mode. You’re just running around. The dogs were scared and hiding. You can’t leave them in there, so you’re in there praying to God that the house doesn’t go up in flames while you’re in there. We got the dogs out, one was in the basement hiding,” said Hubert.



Sioux Falls fire rescue brought in the city’s giant wet vac to suck up insulation, smoldering in the attic.



“Pretty much as simple as that, it’s like a big shop vac on wheels. They add water to it, things like that and then they’ll take and go dump it at the landfill. Make sure it’s all extinguished and come back for another round if need be,” Sioux Falls firefighter Michael Koopman said.

Sioux Falls firefighters on roof of smoldering home



“They’re the best. They’re quick responders. You can’t say enough to the crew here. They’re awesome, great. I told them thank you, but you can’t say it enough, Hubert said.

Hubert says having a fire the day after Christmas is a downer, but she refuses to dwell on it.



“I have my family here. I can still celebrate next year. You have to look on the bright side of it instead of the bad side. We have next year,” Hubert said.