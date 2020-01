HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — One person suffered a minor injury after an overnight house fire early Sunday morning in rural Minnehaha County.

Bryon Shumaker, chief with Hartford Area Fire and Rescue, told KELOLAND News a single-family home was a total loss. It was on 461st Avenue, around nine miles southwest of Hartford.

One person, who lived there, suffered a minor injury.

There were no injuries to responders.