BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings Fire Department and Brookings Police Department responded to a fire at a trailer in the 500 block of 12th Street South on Saturday, August 12 at 5:16 a.m.

While performing firefighting operations, a deceased person was found inside the trailer.

The victim’s name, age and gender is not available.

The Brookings PD requests that the public stay out of the area while the fire is being investigated.

If you have any information regarding this fire, please contact the Brookings Police Department at 605-692-2113 or you can provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at Brookingsareacrimestoppers.com, calling 605-692-7867, or by using the P3 app.