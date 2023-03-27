PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Pierre responded to a structure fire shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday on the corner of Grand Avenue and Broadway Avenue.

Chief Ian Paul says, when crews arrived on the scene, heavy smoke and fire were visible from the main floor. Flames eventually worked their way up to the attic.

Paul says no one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported. The initial investigation shows the cause of the fire to be undetermined, but not suspicious.

Paul says the house is likely a total loss.