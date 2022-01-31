PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The House Committee investigating the deadly crash involving South Dakota’s Attorney General will meet again Monday.

Earlier this month, the House Select Committee on Investigation heard testimony from law enforcement who investigated the September 2020 crash that killed Joe Boever.

Jason Ravnsborg pleaded no-contest to two second class misdemeanors — he never appeared in court on the charges.

The House Committee is trying to decide whether to recommend the impeachment of the attorney general.

KELOLAND News will bring you the latest on Monday’s meeting both on-air and online.