House Committee rejects bill to release governor’s security costs

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The amount of money South Dakota spends protecting the Governor when she travels out of state will remain a secret.

In 2020, Governor Kristi Noem traveled to several different states to campaign for President Donald Trump and other Republican Candidates. That had some people wondering how much the state had to pay for those trips, including state lawmakers who proposed a bill.

The Republican behind the measure, Representative Taffy Howard, said the public has a right to know how taxpayer money is spent. She says security costs are public information in other states.

Opponents said sharing a dollar amount would reveal the level of security and put state officials, including the Governor, at risk.

Friday morning, a House Committee voted 11-to-2 to kill House Bill 1089.