PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota Radio Group) — Charges may be pending against an individual who held Pierre Police officers at bay for about an hour on Wednesday, June 8.

Captain Bryan Walz says officers responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of South Jefferson where a person had called 911 for assistance with an unknown problem. When officers arrived, they were met by a person exiting the residence. The person reported another individual was inside the home, armed with a gun.

Officers quickly set up a perimeter and attempted to negotiate with the person inside. Negotiations lasted just over an hour, when the person exited the residence peacefully and was taken into custody. Officials say the incident is being handled as a mental health issue.