DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who called in a bomb threat at a Deadwood casino that turned out to be a false alarm.

Authorities say officers responded to the Silverado Franklin around 2:15 p.m. for reports of a threat. Police say the suspect mentioned that the bombs were to go off at a specific time.

Deadwood officers, along with surrounding agencies, set up a perimeter and evacuated the buildings.

A police dog helped search both properties and found no suspicious activities or packages indicating a bomb.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call 605-578-2623.