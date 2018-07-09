Hot Temperatures Creates Buckled Road On Interstate 90
CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. - The warm summer weather over the weekend made for extra work for crews.
On Sunday, a portion of Interstate 90 was repaired near Chamberlain.
The hot temps caused the concrete to buckle.
