SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As temperatures climbed to the triple digits in Sioux Falls, one road in downtown Sioux Falls started to show the impact.

Part of 13th Street near the intersection with Phillips Avenue started to pop up. You can see the photos of the road below.

The material popping up on the road is not concrete but a soft, tar-type substance. A Sioux Falls police car was blocking traffic from driving over that section of the road.

According to the KELOLAND Storm Center, Sioux Falls hit 100 degrees at 3 p.m. with a dew point of 70 for a heat index of 108. The high temps prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for central and eastern KELOLAND until 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls city crews had the road repaired as of 3:45 p.m. CT.