Hot Summer Nites takes over fairgrounds on Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hot Summer Nites will take over a new location this Wednesday evening.

The event featuring Corvettes will be held at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds instead of downtown Sioux Falls. The new spot allows Hot Summer Nites to be more interactive for guests.

“The kids corral where they can have a picture taken in a Corvette. We’ve got adult rides in Corvettes. We’ve got a Quick 60 which is a simulated drag race event,” volunteer Mike Skiles said.

Hot Summer Nites is free and open to the public. There will be food trucks and a beer garden. The gates at the fairgrounds will open at 4 p.m. Wednesday night. The concert isn’t free. You can get a ticket to that for $20.