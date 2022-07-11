SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime event comes roaring into Sioux Falls this week.

By Wednesday evening, the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds will be full of Corvettes.

“It’ll be awesome. There will be Corvettes parked all over the place, colors, different sizes, whatnot, a lot of people,” Vice president of the Sioux Falls Corvette Club Dave Rowe said.

It’s all a part of Hot Summer Nites, which is a kickoff to the Black Hills Corvette Classic in Spearfish.

On top of hundreds of cars, the Sioux Falls event will include live music and a popular competition called the Quick 60.

“People have the chance to see how quickly their car accelerates to 60 feet and then stops, and it’s been a huge, huge crowd pleaser,” Black Hills Corvette Classic coordinator Barry Konken said.

Organizers say there’s something for the whole family at Hot Summer Nites.

“And we really encourage the public to just come on out and take a look at the cars and just watch what’s going on,” Rowe said.

It’s free to get into the event, although there will be an opportunity to donate to the Children’s Inn.

The Wednesday activities will start with a welcome event at Jerry’s Chevrolet in Beresford from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Then at 5:00, you can go check out Hot Summer Nites at the fairgrounds.

The Corvettes will caravan to Spearfish on Thursday.