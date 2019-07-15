Hot Summer Nites featuring ‘Quick 60’ this Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hot Summer Nites is taking over the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls this Wednesday night. The event is moving from downtown to the new location which will make it more interactive for guests.

On a closed course at the fairgrounds, Corvette enthusiasts from the Sioux Falls Corvette Club are testing out a new Hot Summer Nites competition called the Quick 60. It comes from the world of drag racing.

“The first 60 feet is really important. If you know anything about Corvettes, they also stop well. So you launch your car for 60 feet and stop it in 40. So you’re testing launching ability and braking ability in a very short competitive event,” Skiles said.

Mike Skiles is a volunteer for the event which is raising money for an important cause.

“We will be asking for donations for the Veterans Cemetery that’s going to be built out here by Sioux Falls. We feel like that’s a very worthwhile event and donate to that and enjoy everything Corvette,” Skiles said.

Another fun feature this year is the Corvette ride along. It’s something they weren’t able to do in downtown Sioux Falls. Adults will be able to get inside a Corvette and feel its power.

“Any time we can bring more events out here and more people into Sioux Falls, it’s great for everybody. Sioux Falls and the community,” Wick said.

Scott Wick, the President and CEO of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, says Hot Summer Nites is family friendly. From food trucks to a kids corral and beer garden, there’s plenty to do. There’s also a Jimmy Buffet tribute band that will be performing at a concert.

“So it’s just going to be a very nice hot summer night in South Dakota, in Sioux Falls in July with a lot of classy, neat-looking cars,” Wick said.

Hot Summer Nites is free and open to the public. The gates at the fairgrounds will open at 4 Wednesday night. The concert isn’t free. You can get a ticket to that for $20.