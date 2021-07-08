Hot Summer Nites cruises into Sioux Falls next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s one of the ‘hottest nights’ of the season.

Corvettes from all over the country will be driving into town for Hot Summer Nites.

“We will be here until about 10:00 Tuesday night and that’s basically the start up for the Black Hills Corvette Classic,” assistant chair of the 50th Black Hills Corvette Classic Coordinating Committee, Dave Rowe said.

Over 600 corvettes, just like this, will be coming to the fairgrounds starting on Tuesday for Hot Summer Nights, and organizers say there will be plenty to do.

“We will have some inflatables out, we are going to have a dozen food trucks, we’re going to have a beer tent, so there’s going to be plenty of things, a family atmosphere is what it is, so we encourage people to come out,” Rowe said.

One event that will be featured that night is what’s called the ‘Quick 60.’

“We start from a dead start, go 60 feet, and then you have to stop in the next 40 feet and the best time wins and we are going to call it a money earner not tire burner,” corvette owner, member of Sioux Falls Corvette Club, Art Nordstrom said. {00:07:41} “It’s fun, if you’re going to be watching, come out here, there’s going to be bleachers set up, you will enjoy what you see.”

Organizers are ready to start the engines for a fun filled night.

“We’ve gone out and done a few extra things we don’t normally do, but we think it will be a lot of fun,” Rowe said.

Hot Summer Nites is free and open to the public. The event is part of the Black Hills Corvette Classic, which is in its 50th year.