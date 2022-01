STANLEY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials say a Hot Springs woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash Friday morning.

The Department of Public Safety says a car was heading east on Highway 14 when it left the roadway and rolled west of Fort Pierre.

The driver, 36-year-old Hayley Kern, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say she was not wearing a seat belt.