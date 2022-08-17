ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released the name of the Hot Springs woman who died in a crash that occurred north of Aberdeen on August 11.

A 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan was heading north on Brown County 14 around 6:36 p.m. when the 69-year-old driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 10. Officials say the vehicle hit a dip, the driver lost control and the van hit a tree after going into the east ditch.

According to DPS, 79-year-old Darlene Leigh, a passenger, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Officials say all four occupants of the van were wearing seatbelts.

The driver and another passenger had serious non life-threatening injuries and the third passenger had life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.