HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in southwestern KELOLAND are asking for your help in finding a missing man.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, someone last saw Gerald Ice at the veteran’s home around 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Officials say he has severe dementia.

He’s described as being 5-foot-10 and around 200 pounds.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact authorities.