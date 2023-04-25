RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Hot Springs man was sentenced to five years in federal prison after his arrest for child pornography enticement and exploitation.

Brian Lynn Spitzer, 59, was arrested on Thursday, April 20, 2023. After his prison sentence, he will have five years of supervised release. He is also ordered to pay a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund and a $5,000 assessment to the Victims of Trafficking Fund. Spitzer will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Spitzer was indicted for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted enticement of a minor using the internet and attempted receipt of child porn in January 2021. He pleaded guilty on December 7, 2022.

In 2020, Spitzer was attempting to exploit a 14-year old girl, who was actually an undercover law enforcement agent posing as a teen. Spitzer sent the undercover agent sexually explicit messages in August and September 2020.