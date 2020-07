HURLEY, S.D. (KELO) — Hot Harley Nights was cancelled this year due to the threat of COVID-19, but Hot Hurley Nights is still a go with a few modifications.



There won’t be a burnout contest this year because it attracts a lot of people each year. But there will be cruise night starting Friday night where people with classic cars cruise the town.

Hot Hurley Nights starts tonight on main street Hurley and winds down on Sunday.

For more details on all the weekend festivities, click here.