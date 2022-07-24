SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People gathered in downtown Sioux Falls Saturday for the “Hot Classics Night” from Nyberg’s ACE.

Coordinator Tom Olsen estimated this morning that about 400 cars would be downtown for the event.

“A little bit of everything a lot of older classics, stuff from the 30s clear through the 70s you will see quite a bit of that type of thing. But you will see some later model stuff too, late model cameros, corvettes, mustangs, you’ll see people in pick-up trucks. What they call rat rods you might see some of those,” Olsen said. “It’s going to be the whole spectrum of the car hobby.”

“You just see absolutely hundreds of people that come and stop and talk, some walk by, some but everyone is down for a good time,” Terry Peterson said.

Terry Peterson is one of the volunteers at the annual car show. He says he’s been attending for the past 30 years.

“I just enjoy helping. This is a good thing to get people downtown and promote the car industry,” Peterson said.

“As a car enthusiast it’s a fun to see the variety of cars, you get to know all the different people it’s part of the hobby,” Olson said. “So you hang out with your friends and look at the cars talk about the cars and just enjoy each other.”