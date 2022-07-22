SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls is about to be overrun by classic cars.

The Nyberg’s Ace Hot Classic Night classic car show makes its return to downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday.

“Five years ago we opened up this store downtown Sioux Falls and we heard a lot from people who wanted the car show to be back downtown,” Hot Classic Night organizer Kevin Nyberg said.

“Being on First Avenue like we are, it doesn’t congest Phillips Avenue quite so much and affects the retail trade on Phillips Avenue but it still gets us downtown and it just works out great,” Hot Classic Night committee member Tom Olsen said.

Tom Olsen restores cars and writes for The Motor Market magazine. He expects 400-500 classic cars to line up along First Avenue.

“Muscle cars, hot rods, rat rods, pickup trucks, just a nice assortment of the car community in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area,” Olsen said.

“Doesn’t even have to be nice. We’ve got all kinds of cars coming down here, but if it’s a classic car you’re more than welcome to bring it down here,” Nyberg said.

Event organizer Kevin Nyberg is also expecting a good-sized crowd.

“Saturday night we’ll probably get 8,000 to 10,000 people down here and they’re here not only to see some amazing, beautiful cars but also to hear the music,” Nyberg said.

Hot Classic Night is marking its fifth anniversary by bringing in a popular band from the 1960s and 70s, The Grass Roots.

“You’re going to step back in time, listening to some classic ’60s, 70s music, you’re going to see some beautiful 1958, ’59, ’60, older cars, Mustangs, Corvettes, you name it they’re going to be down here,” Nyberg said.

And that’s just the atmosphere Nyberg was hoping to create.

“It’s more about having fun and seeing some cool cars,” Nyberg said.

The event is free to attend. Show car parking starts at 2:00 Saturday afternoon — the festivities run from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m. There will be nine food trucks on site, while the Shriners will sell beverages to benefit their cause.