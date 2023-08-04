SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cooler weather is just around the corner. We take a look at just how hot it’s been lately.

The heat and dry conditions have been around for the past couple of weeks and longer, but for my purposes here. I’m going to concentrate on the past two weeks.

It’s a good starting point because that when Sioux Falls started a week’s work of 90 degree and hotter weather, remember the high of 104 on the 26th? In fact, during the stretch of July 22nd through August 3rd. Sioux Falls has hit at least 90 degrees 10 days out of the 13.

It comes to an average high during that time at 92.5 degrees. That’s just one example.

Picking on a couple of other cities, I have Aberdeen’s average just over 90, Watertown’s is just shy while Huron’s average high since July 22nd is 90.5 degrees.

AND we know it’s been dry. all four of these cities have received less than a quarter inch of rain during that time. But, we’re about to fix that.

Showers and storms are expected to move through eastern KELOLAND this weekend. Just exactly who gets what all depends on where the individual storms develop. But if you do get storms overhead, the rain amounts should at least yield a half inch. AND you can expect a break in the heat too as highs drop below average in eastern KELOLAND on Sunday.