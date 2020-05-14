Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 60 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 43; Active cases at 1,312

Hospice chaplain leads prayer outside Good Samaritan Society on Thursday

The Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Village has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic.

Thursday, the hospice chaplain lead a prayer outside the facility for everyone inside to stay safe and healthy.

“Loving God, we place into your care all our doctors, nurses and health care workers. Please give them courage of heart and strength of mind and body. Keep them safe from harm and may they know our deep graditude for all they are doing to heal and help those affected by the coronavirus. “

People who participated in the prayer made sure they were social distancing.

