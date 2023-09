SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — A man is behind bars in Northwest Iowa, charged with sex crimes.

Andrew Joslin

The Sioux County Sheriff says 35-year-old Andrew Joslin was arrested on Tuesday.

Authorities say they got a report that Joslin solicited a young girl for sex.

During the investigation, officials learned that it had happened at a home in Hospers.

Joslin is facing a list of charges, including sexual exploitation and sexual abuse.

The investigation is ongoing.