SIOUX CENTER, IA (KELO) — A Hospers, Iowa man is in the Sioux County Jail this morning, accused of stealing a vehicle and getting into a pursuit with Sioux Center Police.

Joslin Aydan

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say the vehicle was stolen from a home in Hospers.

Police officers in Sioux Center later found the vehicle and tried to stop it. During a pursuit the vehicle hit a curb and stopped on a lawn.

18-year-old Ayden Joslin is charged with theft, felony eluding and several traffic violations.