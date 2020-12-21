Horse riders spread Christmas cheer in Dell Rapids

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Residents at Dells Nursing and Rehab Center as well as Orchard Hills Assisted Living had a chance to take in a holiday horse parade Sunday afternoon.

“I thought that it would be really nice to spread some cheer and some positivity in the world, and usually by this time of year, you expect some snow on the ground to kind of get you in the mood for Christmas and everything. Didn’t have that, and why not take your horse out and make a parade of it,” organizer Deanne Wrage said.

Families along the route also enjoyed the parade.

“It turned into a community event for sure,” said Elizabeth Kludt, medical aide at Orchard Hills. “It started out, supposed to be really small for just the residents of the facilities that are secluded and it turned into something a lot more.”

They weren’t expecting this many riders, but almost 30 showed up to go by the long-term care facilities.

“I thought we’ll just put a few lights on at dusk and a few of us will go for a ride, you know, on the streets and all of a sudden it just exploded,” Wrage said.

Cheryl Ayers and Emily Voelker were visiting a loved one at Orchard Hills and they both enjoyed the parade.

“It was wonderful. I loved all the decorations,” Voelker said.

“The horses had great hats. They had the little bows with the Santa feets. They were all decked out,” Ayers said.

It was a memorable Christmas gift for the residents inside the facilities.

“I was in tears. Sometimes, you know, you have to kind of lean down and you see them, and they all have their masks on of course and they’re waving at you and some people came out in their wheelchairs and waved at you. Just so happy. I could just tell they had smiles on their faces,” Wrage said.

“I love it,” Kludt said. “To see them beam like that and smile and laugh and wave. It’s awesome. There’s no words.”

“It was just absolutely wonderful feeling and I think it really is going to uplift the community,” Wrage said. “It’s a small community and a lot of people, when you’re a smaller community, you kind of wish that you could just have a holiday spirit and I think that we brought that today. I really do.”