Horace Mann Elementary gives horse rides for students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not what you expect to see in the middle of the city.

Wednesday horses arrived at Horace Mann Elementary School.

It may be summer vacation, but this is a lesson Sandra Seyanze didn’t want to miss.

“I felt scared because I was and the horse kept walking like this and kept on moving like and then it felt kind of cool because I was really high up and I could see a lot of things,” Seyanze said.

A teacher made this happen. The opportunity is not only exciting for the kids. It’s also beneficial.

“We know there is a strong correlation with that therapeutic effect that horses, equestrian, any type of animal, especially horses help students who have problems with self-regulation,” Tara Eckstaine, principal of Horace Mann Elementary, said.

In addition to taking laps around the playground, the students also got a chance to feed the horses.

“Undeniably the majority of our kids don’t have opportunities to experience farm or ranch life. This kind of brings a little bit of the country into town and gives them those experiences that they never have,” Eckstaine said.

Experiences guaranteed to put a smile on just about any child’s face.

“When you’re on it it makes you feel happy and joyful because you’re just there to have fun with the horse,” Derrick Vaden Boseh said.

Horace Mann Elementary has been doing this for several years now and they plan to continue for as long as the opportunity is offered.