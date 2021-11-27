Hope in the Wild programming update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have a programming note to pass along.

On Saturday, November 27, Hope in the Wild will air at 12:30 p.m. rather than 11:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.

You can find programming information for KELO-TV, KELOXTRA and more online.

