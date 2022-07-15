SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting Saturday, if you or a loved one is experiencing a mental health crisis you can call the 988 lifeline.

“Hope has a new number, 988” Janet Kittams, CEO of Helpline Center, said.

The Helpline Center will now take calls from two numbers; 211 and 988.

“211 will remain the phone number to call for community resources, basic needs, food, financial assistance and housing. 988 will become the number to call for mental health, substance use and suicide crisis situations,” Kittams said.

Both numbers can be called 24/7 with text and online chat available. The call center will have two teams to take 211 and 988 calls.

“All of the people who will be answering calls for 988 are actually trained counselors in some mental health capacity, so each of us have master’s degrees and have the training to handle crisis situations,” said Kendall Ward, mental health counselor.

Kendall Ward is a mental health counselor at the Helpline Center, and part of the 988 team. She says the new number will offer more open lines of communication for callers regarding mental health.

“Now we are going to start handling more emotional distress. So that means anything to do with generalized anxiety, any type of mood shift, you name it, it’s going to be much more generalized,” Ward said.

The goal is to provide a more accessible number for those in distress as well as a separate resource for mental health needs.

“I know there are people right now who are struggling who aren’t sure where to reach out for help. So having that number is going to make a tremendous difference for those people all over South Dakota,” Kittams said.

Once again, 211 will be for community resource assistance. 988 will be for mental health resources. The Helpline Center is also collaborating with 911 throughout the state to provide an extra resource for crisis scenarios.