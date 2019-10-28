Hope Harbor’s first all-boys program opens in Parker

PARKER, S.D. (KELO) – We first told you about Hope Harbor in February. Since then, they’ve been preparing to bring a residential program to life in Parker, South Dakota.

“We have been pushing towards this day since April,” site manager Jon Setzer said.

And that day is Sunday, the grand opening of Hope Harbor in Parker.

“Being here in Parker is just really a dream come true for the ministry because we’re in a place, in a community, that absolutely loves Hope Harbor,” Setzer said.

For the town of Parker, this building used to be a nursing home and while the city was sad to see that go, they’re just as excited to have Hope Harbor taking over the building.

“We’ve been waiting for this and they’ve been waiting for this and there are so many people that have been putting in hours of volunteer work here, which has really helped bring the community together as well,” Parker mayor Ron Nelson said.

So, what is Hope Harbor?

“We are a Christian alternative for struggling teens. We want to help people and it doesn’t matter who the kid is or what their situation is, we want to do everything in our power to make sure that they have the resources to move foward in life,” Setzer said.

Founded 15 years ago in Marshall, Minnesota, Hope Harbor is a residential program for struggling teens. Before now, they’ve only had houses for girls in two Minnesotan towns.

Angela Clark was a resident in the first house in Marshall. Now, she’s a board member for the organization.

“The program had totally transformed my life from where I had come from and just giving me different opportunities and being able to see the impact, I wanted to be able to continue that,” Clark said.

The location in Parker is Hope Harbor’s first all-boys program, and eventually they will be able to house 12 boys at a time.