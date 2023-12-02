RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – The City of Rapid City approved permits to set up mail services at three locations for guests of the Hope Center after the facility closes its doors Dec. 8, according to a news release sent Dec. 1.

The Hope Center is an outreach project established in 2010 to help people in poverty and without homes get back on their feet. Over 4,000 guests use the Hope Center as their permanent address, helping them get driving permits, jobs and receive mail if they are unhoused.

In lieu of The Hope Center’s closure, Rapid City officials approved mail service permits for the following locations:

Woyatan Church, located at 522 Anamosa St.

Healing Trauma Therapy facility, located at 821 Columbus St.

Western South Dakota Community Action Program (CAP) at 1844 Lombardy Dr.

“This is a much-needed and important service. Hopefully, the diversity of mail service locations will serve as a convenience to the guests of the Hope Center,” City Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said in the release.

The news release said all three facilities meet zoning requirements to allow mail services and document storage at the locations.

“The City was anxious to ensure these important uses that were provided by the Hope Center do not cease after the Center closes on Dec. 8,” Fisher said.