RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Each year, the Hope Center in Rapid City sees more and more visitors in need. In response, the homeless facility is looking to expand.

When the Hope Center opened, it saw about 20 visitors a day. Eleven years later, it sees ten times that – more than 200 people a day.

“And so a huge difference that no one ever anticipated when we took this space over that it would grow to this point in just about ten years amount of time,” Melanie Timm, Exec. Dir. of Hope Center, said.

For several years, the Hope Center and its community partners have been working to expand to a larger facility.

Last week, the Rapid City Planning Commission unanimously voted in favor of the relocation project.

“So next up, we will need to go in front of city council and we hope that will be in the next couple weeks. We look forward to the opportunity to visit with them and to share more about our mission here and what we hope to accomplish in our new location,” Lorien Petersen, Chair of Hope Center Board, said.

The new space the Hope Center is looking at is right here behind me along East Boulevard North. Not only will this new building provide more space but also more resources.

Including, showers, medical rooms, donation space and more.

“The whole plan is for us to have more space to serve our guests. We have seriously outgrown our current building so it’s time for us to move on to do bigger and better things,” Timm said.

While it’s still very early in the planning stage, the Hope Center staff and visitors are excited to see what the future holds.

The Hope Center is a nonprofit organization. It offers donations, a phone center, mail center, and a variety of programs. Its mission is to offer lifestyle alternatives and a way out of poverty.