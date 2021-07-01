Hop along Sioux Falls’ new brewery tours

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Jason Schlechter is hopping into a colorful new business.

“I actually found this two years ago here in town – just doing searches through the internet,” Schlechter said.

His 2002 Volkswagon is serving as Sioux Falls’ very first tour van for breweries.

“I worked with a guy here in town who helped me out and picked the color scheme, had that done up, and I think it turned out real well. It’s kind of a groovy thing,” Schlechter said.

He calls it the Ale Hops Brewery Tour. He founded it last year, but due to COVID, he had to postpone. This summer, it’s finally ready to roll out. He’s already hosted one tour.

“The group I took, It was six individuals – it was a family. They had a great time. We stopped at three different breweries,” Schlechter said.

He has a total of 8 breweries he visits – Including Remedy Brewing Company at 8th and Railroad.

“Anything that just helps raise awareness for all beer in Sioux Falls is good for all of us, but it really adds that sense of intimacy where you can specifically go and learn about breweries and not just necessarily walk in and just be a part of the crowd,” Hastad said.

The van also provides a safe way for patrons to get from one destination to the next. On the tour, Schlechter will be explaining the history and fun facts about each brewery.

“It’s a good chance for people to potentially meet people they don’t know or people from outside of Sioux Falls,” Schlechter said.

Giving guests both new and familiar a taste of what’s brewing in Downtown Sioux Falls.