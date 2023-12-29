SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first high school varsity basketball games tipped-off Friday at the inaugural Presidents Bowl Basketball Classic.

This first-of-its kind sporting event is drawing basketball fans of all ages and team loyalties to the Sanford Pentagon. We spoke with some of them about being a part of hoops history in Sioux Falls.

Lincoln fans, Don and Brenda Robertson, showed up plenty early to the Pentagon’s Heritage Court to get good seats to watch their daughter play in the first game of the Presidents Bowl.

“We have a daughter who is a freshman and is playing on the varsity level this year and so she is new to all this, so it’s very, very exciting for her so yeah, we’re excited to watch her,” Brenda Robertson said.

This is basketball’s time to shine during the Presidents Bowl, which for years, had been the sole domain of local high school football.

“We had a son that played football, so I’ve always thought that having basketball would be kind of a natural thing as well,” Don Robertson said.

“It’s fun to give them the opportunity to play in a venue that professional basketball teams play in and high-level college programs. So, it’s been fun and we’re really looking forward to these games,” Lead Events Specialist Taryn Christion said.

Coaches taking part in the Basketball Classic see these back-to-back games as a kind of mid-season tune-up for the state tournament.

“We’re coming off five days of Christmas break and then we had two days to prepare for two games in 48 hours and so we kind of look at this as like a preparation for a state tournament. This is kind of a state tournament feel for us, playing back-to-back games,” Roosevelt Boys Head Basketball Coach Mitch Begeman said.

The historical significance of these games isn’t lost on anyone, regardless of the final score.

“Just something different. But something exciting for these kids to look forward to and to be able to remember this for a long time,” Begeman said.

All four schools will be in action again for the final day of the classic Saturday at the Pentagon.