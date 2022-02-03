SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Game, Fish, and Parks is attempting to get kids hooked on ice fishing.

The annual Dakota Falls Kids Ice Fishing Derby is set for Saturday afternoon at Soukup Private Pond near Family Park in Sioux Falls.

“We’ll have 300 kids and their families and we’re going to get them out on the ice on Saturday and we’re going to give them a whole bunch of prizes and it looks like it’s going to be a gorgeous day. We’re going to drill a whole bunch of holes, we’ve got a whole bunch of volunteers and we’re going to have close to 800 people on the ice on Saturday,” Jeremy Roe said.

Unfortunately, registration for the event is closed. For the kids already signed up, Game, Fish, and Parks will be giving away more than $10,000 in gifts and prizes.