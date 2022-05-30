SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Memorial Day workout challenge is not only getting people active, but also honoring fallen veterans.

A group at Fitbody Bootcamp is getting in a quick stretch before taking on The Murph Challenge.

It’s a workout that is done in honor of Navy Seal Lt. Michael Murphy who died in Afghanistan in 2005.

“He was a former Navy seal that died in combat years ago, so this is a routine that he did,” director of coaching, Fitbody Bootcamp Vicky Geiman said.

This will be the gym’s third year doing the event, but its first year as an official host site.

“We did decide to register with The Murph website so that brought us a little bit closer to the cause itself so we donated money to them to be an official host site location,” Geiman said.

The workout isn’t easy. People start off with a one-mile run.

“Then you come back and you do 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and then finally end it with another mile run, traditionally Murphy did do it with a weighted vest on, some do that, and you also have the opportunity to adjust things down,” Geinman said.

For Staci Martinez, this is her third time participating in the event. She says it’s a good way to honor fallen veterans.

“I really love challenging myself and pushing myself to the limits and supporting vets, and fallen soldiers, and people that didn’t come back, my dad is a vet, I have a few friends that are vets,” participating in The Murph Challenge, Staci Martinez said.

“A lot of our current members, some of them are military, or former military folks, or have at least some affiliation of a family member that is in the military so they all just come out and support each other in reference to the cause,” Geiman said.

To learn more about The Murph Challenge, we’ve provide a link to the website here.