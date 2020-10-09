Honoring Domestic Violence Awareness month in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, two organizations in Rapid City are asking people to wear purple on Fridays.

Last year, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office had 2,000 calls regarding domestic violence. This year to date, there have been about 1,600.

Sgt. Ryan Cook says this month is very important to the sheriff’s office.

“We’ve got a lot of cases and we are a law enforcement agency that truly cares about our community so whatever we can do for that community and try and help get those folks out of situations is important to us,” Sgt. Cook said.

Sgt. Cook says they’re wearing to send the message that people can reach out if they know anyone who is experiencing abuse.

“We know and understand that often times DV victims don’t feel like they have any other choice but to stick in the condition that they are in so just education for them. Being able to talk to them, let them know what we can do for them is a good place to start,” Sgt. Cook said.

The sheriff’s office can connect victims with organizations, like Working Against Violence, Inc.

“We help anybody that has been a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault and human trafficking so we serve women, men and children. We are an equal opportunity provider. All our services are offered at no cost, we have an emergency shelter here on sight that’s open 24 hours a day as well as our crisis line that’s also open 24 hours a day,” Kristina Simmons, Director Development for WAVI, said.

Director of Development Kristina Simmons urges everyone to wear purple on Fridays this month.

“Just to show that, ‘Hey, we’re supporting you, we’re here for you anytime that you may have questions or you need something,” Simmons said.

The organization, Working Against Violence, wants folks to know that it will be hosting events in the upcoming weeks.