SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A ride on the ground here in Sioux Falls this afternoon is helping fly veterans to Washington D.C.

Around 100 people came out for the second annual “Honor Ride” to raise money for Midwest Honor Flight Sunday afternoon.

“It’s a great feeling to fly. In fact, we just celebrated our 10th flight. 900 veterans have been honored on our flights. Great opportunities for our veterans to see their memorials alongside of other veterans, and having fundraisers like this is what it takes to get those flights off the ground.”

The ride started at South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, then went by the Sioux Falls VA hospital and ended at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery for a ceremony.

“It’s just a great opportunity to really remember all those that were past veterans that have been interred there, those that are still living with us at the VA, and then any future veterans or any veterans that are current right now,” Van Beek said.

The ceremony included a thunderous salute of revved motorcycle engines, a flag folding demonstration, reflection and more.

“We thank those that gave their lives to keep us free. We shall not forget you. We shall remember,” Van Beek said during the ceremony.

Mark Honerman, who served in Iraq in 2004, was a part of the ride today. He went on a Midwest Honor Flight last year.

“I was a guardian for my father-in-law. Seeing all of the memorials and his reaction, seeing it through his eyes, made me appreciate the monuments and the whole purpose of this trip. It gave it a lot more meaning to me,” he said.

Which makes events like this that much more special.

“This shows a lot of support. Looking around today, we have veterans, we have non-veterans. We just have people that believe in the cause and want to do their part to support it,” Honerman said.

Van Beek says around $3,000 was raised today. The organization has three flights planned for the fall that cost about $165,000 each.