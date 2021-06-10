Honor Ride pays tribute to veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is hosting its first Honor Ride and it’s not your typical poker run.
“Instead of going to all the stops and all the bars and drawing cards, our focus is on honoring veterans both past and present,” Midwest Honor Flight President Aaron Van Beek said.
The event is a fundraiser for Midwest Honor Flight, and hits close to home for Volunteer President Aaron Van Beek.
“I have three great-grandfathers that all served during World War II, two in the Army, one in the Army Air Corps and actually my mom and dad will be riding in honor of those three,” Aaron Van Beek said.
“The three grandfathers that we’re riding for never had that opportunity to go see their memorials down in Washington D.C., they had passed away prior, so this is just a great way for us to honor them,” Aaron’s mom Chris Van Beek said.
Honor Ride is not exclusive to motorcycles. Chris Van Beek is entering her grandfather’s 1940 Ford pickup.
“What a good chance to use it this weekend and also honor him as he restored it and then also it’s just a cool era, it’s actually from the World War II era, so we though it was very fitting for this ride,” Chris Van Beek said.
Honor Ride includes a stop at the new South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery and a slow salute past the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center.
“You just never know what they’re going through at the time so to give them a little salute when the cycles go by and all the riders go by and rev their engines, I think it’s going to be something they’ll notice and say someone is thinking of me today,” Aaron Van Beek said.
The funds raised will soon be put to use, as Midwest Honor Flight has been officially cleared to take flight after August 15th.
Registration for Honor Ride begins at 12:30 Sunday afternoon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The actual ride starts at 2:30.
