WASHINGTON, DC (KELO) — As the veterans and guardians on the Honor flight walked between the watchful eyes of Abraham Lincoln and the towering Washington Monument, they visited three memorials for WW II, Korea, and the Vietnam War.

“You’re with patriots, who served at the same time,” said Arlin Anderson, Korean War Veteran.

Arlin Anderson is one of seven Korean War veterans on the trip. He joined the Army Infantry when he was 16 and was stationed in Alaska from 1950-1952. At the time the Cold War was just beginning.

“We were obligated to keep an eye on Russia at that time as well because across the Bering Strait, it’s 50 miles from border to border,” Anderson said.

There he trained soldiers in survival skills, mountain climbing and skiing before they went to Korea. Many of them previously served in WW II.

“We trained a lot of the air force people who were pilots in the 204th, in case they were shot down and taught them survival,” Anderson said.

Across the way veterans walked the 246 feet wall of names at the Vietnam memorial…

“All the people kept us safe… They fought the good fight,” said Larry Marra, Vietnam Navy Veteran.

Vietnam veteran Larry Marra joined the Navy when he was 19. He sailed and repaired naval ships around the world.

“I kept the ship running… We kept the submarines going, anything they needed. One came in with a cracked pressure hull and we- 72 hours had it fixed,” Marra said.

Marra says while he did not fight in Vietnam, he is forever grateful for the vets who fought and died for their country.

“They kept the US free. You guys gave up all of it, I just gave up six years that’s all. Thank you, I appreciate it,” Marra said.