PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another in critical condition.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a call on Monday around 11:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Gypsey Lane or a report of gunshots.

On scene, authorities found an adult man and an adult woman in a yard of a home with gunshot wounds.

They were both transported to the hospital where the woman later died. The man remains in critical danger.

The sheriff’s office says the parties involved have been identified and there is no danger to the public.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has information should contact Investigator Kylie Kintigh at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6115.