Homicide suspect in custody following pursuit through central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The search for a man wanted for homicide led to a pursuit on Sioux Falls streets Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force found the wanted man around 4 p.m. as he was driving near 12th Street and Lyons Avenue. The suspect refused to stop when the deputies tried to pull him over.

As the pursuit began, Sioux Falls Police were requested to take over. The suspect led officers through central Sioux Falls before the chase came to an end near 2nd Street and Kiwanis Avenue, where the man was taken into custody.

Police say some minor crashes took place during the pursuit; our KELOLAND News photographer spotted two police cars with damage. Police say there are no initial reports of injuries.

The name of the suspect and further details will be covered at Wednesday’s media briefing. Watch that live at 10:30 a.m. on KELOLAND.com.