RAPID CITY, S.D (KELO) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of killing an 82-year-old woman in Rapid City.

Police say James Jumping Eagle has been safely taken into custody.

Last week, investigators named Jumping Eagle as the suspect in the homicide of Reta McGovern, who was found dead inside her Rapid City home on February 10th.

Rapid City police are crediting the help of Oglala Sioux Tribal authorities and U-S Marshals for helping with Jumping Eagle’s arrest.